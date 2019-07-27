EUREKA SPRINGS — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge (TCWR) is just on the other side of Eureka Springs from Harrison and a great way to spend some time, plus see some beautiful scenery and magnificent big cats.
Some may ask why these wild animals aren’t still in the wild? The founders of Turpentine Creek would rather they were still safely in their natural habitats.
“Through public education we work to end the Exotic Animal Trade, making sanctuaries like Turpentine Creek no longer necessary; together, we can preserve and protect these magnificent predators in the wild for our children’s future,” a spokesman said.
The mission of Turpentine Creek is to provide lifetime refuge for abused and neglected “Big Cats,” with emphasis on tigers, lions, leopards, and cougars.
The team was recently were called in by several Federal agencies to rescue some African servals who had been illegally brought to the United States. They were being sold out of a man’s home in a crowded Buffalo, New York neighborhood. He had shipped them in straight from Africa.
TCWR president, Tanya Smith said it was very intimidating to walk right into this man’s home with him standing there to retrieve the Servals being illegally sold for thousands of dollars.
They had planned for the Roop Family donation to be a different type of habitat. But when they got the call to rescue the Servals, they went to Plan B so the Servals could be rescued. could have a safe place to live.
Keeping the Sanctuary open is very expensive and donations are always welcome. With 459 acres the Sanctuary is home to a variety of exotic rescued animals. There are 10 unique lodging units the public can rent to spend the night on the property and listen to the roar of the lions. Everything from primitive tent sites, Safari Suites, Tree Houses and RV parking. Cost to operate the facility is about $2.8 million each year.
Animals are in spacious habitat areas created with their natural wildlife needs taken into consideration. The wildlife is double-fenced in areas so the staff can get close for care and feeding. The animals do not put the public in danger.
Sign up for Facebook live events at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. The Refuge is located seven miles south of Eureka Springs on Hwy. 23 South. Email tigers@turpentinecreek.org or call (479) 253-5841.
