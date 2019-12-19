The Town House Cafe will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be a free meal and all are welcome. If you know anyone who is in need of a free meal or know others who will be alone on Christmas, please invite them to partake. Meal will consist of ham, potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls and dessert. To go dinners can be made for the homebound.
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.