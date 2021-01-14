Tractor Fire-
The Harrison Fire Department responded to reports of a tractor that was on fire Thursday morning on the 62-65 Bypass south. The small fire was quickly contained. Small amounts of hay under the skid plate caught on fire according to a fireman at the scene. The tractor was able to drive off from the scene on its own.
