If you happen to be out and around downtown Harrison, you’ll notice a large tree made of metal posts and covered with lights. It’s shaped like a Christmas tree, but it’s more than that.
Rick Schoenberger had put the tree up for the Trail of Lights downtown. It wasn’t up last Christmas season, but he was assembling it again this week. It serves a couple of purposes.
First, Schoenberger explained, Teresa Bell and her family visited the courtpark the first year it went up. She and her family loved it.
In this time of social distancing and just staying at home for safety’s sake, Bell had numerous people at her residence, Schoenberger said. So, he delivered 1,000 lights to them and they strung them together, then he picked them up and put them on the poles that had been assembled. That avoided a large group of people getting together in the time of social distancing.
Other than giving some folks something different to do for an afternoon, the tree is also designed to show honor to all those people who are first responders of any kind, ones who are still out working during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It honors us all, no matter what your situation is,” Schoenberger said.
He first lit the tree Monday night. He said some people saw the glow coming from downtown and had to find out what it was.
The best part of having the tree so close to the street is that people don’t have to get out of their cars in order to see it. Just drive by and stay in your vehicle.
And how long will it be up?
“We don’t plan on taking it down until this madness is over,” Schoenberger said.
