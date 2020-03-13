Trust is an interesting five-letter word. We use this word every day. We trust our car to get us safely to work. We trust the chair at our desk. I trust the computer is going to let me sign in and get to work. But what if the worst thing happens. My car doesn’t work. I know where to take it. If my chair breaks, I’ll get another etc.
With all the hysteria about “the” virus … and hoarding of toilet paper … (Oh please, I’m so embarrassed we have people doing this!) It all boils down to trust. Can I trust God to keep His promise and care for my needs? Every human being has an expiration date engraved on their soul. Only God knows that date. If I die before this column is finished … it was my time. It could be “the” virus or a sneeze that causes my heart to flop out of my chest. But I will not live in fear of the “what-ifs.” That’s a waste of my brain (and that’s not good for my health) and God’s got this!
As I drove to work, thinking about this column, I thought about the many times in my life I have literally put my life in the hands of someone I had never met before. A few years ago, Rotary sponsored me to jump from an airplane to help promote their fundraiser. I had to trust the company they chose, the pilot and especially the young man I was harnessed to as we jumped.
I’ve been zip-lining in the United States, but it’s a whole different ball game in Costa Rica. Once again, I had to trust the company, the equipment and the young man who clipped me onto the steel cable that held me above a 70-story drop to my certain death.
In Numbers 20, the Children of Israel were complaining again about the lack of comforts they “used” to have back when they were slaves in Egypt. Moses and Aaron listened to their grumbling, went to the Tent of Meeting (Holy place) and immediately fell on their faces before God in behalf of the crazy people God expected them to minister to.
God gave them a remedy for providing fresh water. “Speak to the rock,” God said. “And it will pour out water.” How many rocks do you talk to?
They men did as God said, but instead of speaking, Moses struck the rock twice with his staff. I probably would have struck a few loud mouth, winey members of the crowd first. That lack of trust and disobedience cost Moses a lot. He was not allowed to enter the Promised Land — but God did give him eyes to see it from a tall mountain before he died.
Trust is important to God. Panic should not be a part of our life. Think of the unbelievable obstacles the Children of Israel overcame because of God’s provision. Getting millions of people across the Red Sea on DRY land. Then allowing that same water to return as it had been and drown the pursuing army!
Fast forward to the New Testament. Think of the people Jesus Christ healed from demons, or blinded eyes, or legs without the strength to walk, or a lady plagued with a blood disease for years. All of these encounters with God, required TRUST.
Sure, I wish the stock market would stop riding a roller coaster on my dime. I wish people could travel again and tourism wouldn’t suffer. But God’s got this! This virus did not surprise Him. He wasn’t napping when it began to spread.
Maybe this panic and fear needs to get your attention. John recorded Jesus saying in John 14:6, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No man comes to the Father but by me.” He wants a close relationship with you — all the time. Not just times of shortages and epidemics. “Come unto me, all ye who are burdened and heavy laden and I will give you rest,” Matthew 11:28.
Isn’t it time to “rest” in the harness of the one person who gave His life for you? He wants to spend forever with you. It’s easier to be calm when you trust and know the person in complete control — and it’s so much easier when it’s God in control. Trust. God’s got this — and wash your hands!
