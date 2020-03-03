Tuesday is election day in the preferential primary, the annual school election and the non-partisan judicial election with polls open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
During the primary election, political parties choose the candidate they want to represent them in the November general election. In Boone County, presidential candidates are the only ones in the primary.
You must choose whether to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary. If you vote in one primary and there is a runoff in the other primary you cannot vote in the runoff.
Voters in the Alpena School District will choose between current school board president Kenny Underdown and challenger Lynette Cantwell.
Valley Springs School patrons will choose between Amy Deaton, Michael Watkins and Terry Ware for an open seat.
No matter what school district you live in, a question asking voters to approve the property tax millage rate will be on your ballot. No schools in Boone County are asking for millage increases. So, even if the tax question fails, the rate reverts to the previous year’s rate and there will be no change.
The only race in the judicial election is for an open seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court in the race between Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Womack Webb. It’s a state-wide race.
You can choose not to vote in either party primary and only vote in the judiciary election.
While there have been concerns in some parts of the country that it’s possible the election results can be hacked. County Clerk Crystal Graddy said that’s almost impossible in Boone County.
Once voters check in with poll workers, they are issued a printed card. That card is inserted in the voting machine and it pulls up the proper ballot for each voter.
Voters choose their selections, reviewing them before casting the ballot, and the voting machines then marks the ballot.
The ballot is then fed into a tabulator that counts the votes cast. That leaves a paper trail of voting activity in case the results are challenged, while not identifying how any individual voted.
Neither the voting machine nor the tabulator are connected to the internet in any way.
The poll books used at the polls to check in voters are connected by internet to the Boone County Election Center.
The Election Center will be open Tuesday, but polling places are also open at:
• Alpena City Hall.
• Bellefonte City Hall.
• Bergman City Hall.
• Burlington Baptist Church.
• Cottonwood Fire Department.
• Capps Trinity Baptist Church.
• Diamond City City Hall.
• Hilltop Fire Department.
• Lead Hill First Baptist Church.
• Omaha City Hall.
• Valley Springs Water Department.
• Woodland Heights Baptist Church.
In Boone County, any eligible registered voter can cast a ballot at any open polling location on election day.
Results of early and absentee voting will not be released until all polling places close.
