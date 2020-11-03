Tuesday is election day in the 2020 General Election with 13 polling places open around Boone County, and registered voters can cast ballots at any one of them.
The Boone County Election Center at the corner of West Central Avenue and South Cherry Street, where early voting was held, will still be open as a polling place Tuesday, along with:
• Alpena Community Center
• Bellefonte City Hall
• Bergman City Hall
• Burlington Baptist Church
• Capps Trinity Baptist Church
• Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Department
• Diamond City - City Hall
• Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department
• Lead Hill First Baptist Church
• Omaha Community Center
• Valley Springs City Hall
• Woodland Heights Baptist Church
Boone County is a Vote Center county. That means any registered voter can go to any polling place in the county. Pollworkers will be able to give voters the correct ballot for their precinct. The voting machines don’t store information on them and instead use the printed blank ballot you insert into the machine for the correct ballot.
So, if you live in Valley Springs, but are working in Omaha and you forgot to vote, you can go to the polling place there to cast the proper ballot.
Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
As of about 1 p.m. Monday, with four hours left to go in early voting, almost 11,000 people had cast ballots early. County Clerk Crystal Graddy said that is more early voters than average.
In addition, about 1,400 people had voted by absentee ballot, she added.
Although absentees will be counted Tuesday, no absentee or early voting results can be released until all polls are closed around the county.
Older voters were still in the lead as far as early voting totals with voters in the age groups:
• 18-24 casting 6%.
• 25-34 casting 10%.
• 35-44 casting 14%.
• 45-54 casting 14%
• 55-64 casting 21%.
• 65-74 casting 20%.
• 75 and up casting 13%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.