Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson on Thursday proclaimed Tuesday, Oct. 15, as “White Cane Safety Day” to bring awareness to people without sight.
Donavon Cavender, who said he has been blind from birth, was on hand for the proclamation signing at City Hall on Thursday.
Jackson said his mother was blind, so the proclamation meant something special to him. However, he said he didn’t know anyone who is blind in the city.
Cavender said he also doesn’t personally know anyone else who is blind, although his parents told him they had seen someone without sight being helped by a Walmart employee while shopping. The employee helped the individual pick out necessary items.
Jackson read the proclamation aloud:
“Whereas, the white cane, which every blind citizen of our state has the right to carry, demonstrates and symbolizes the ability to achieve a full and independent life and the capacity to work productively in competitive employment; and
“Whereas, the white cane, by allowing every blind person to move freely and safely from place to place, makes it possible for the blind to fully participate in and contribute to our society; and
“Whereas, every citizen should be aware that the law requires that motorists exercise appropriate caution when approaching a blind person carrying a white cane; and
“Whereas, the city of Harrison also calls upon employers, both public and private, to be aware of and utilize the employment skills of our blind citizens by recognizing their worth as individuals and their productive capabilities; and
“Whereas, the state of Arkansas, through its public agencies and with the cooperative assistance of the National Federation of the Blind, can look forward to a continued expansion of employment opportunities for and greater acceptance of blind persons in the competitive labor market;
“Now, therefore, I, Jerry Jackson, mayor of the city of Harrison, Arkansas, do hereby proclaim October 15, 2019, as White Cane Safety Day in Harrison."
The proclamation also calls on schools and colleges to offer full opportunities for training to blind persons; employers and the public to utilize the available skills of competent blind persons and to open new opportunities for the blind in our rapidly changing society; and all citizens to recognize the white cane as an instrument of safety and self-help for blind pedestrians on our streets and highways and in our community as a whole.
