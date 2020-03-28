LITTLE ROCK -- State officials reported Saturday afternoon that two more Arkansans have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. It brings the total to five.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith said both deaths occurred in central Arkansas, where all other deaths have been reported.
Smith said one of the victims was aged in the 70s and the other in the 40s. No other information was released.
The number of positive cases rose from 381 Friday to 404 Saturday afternoon. Of those cases, 15 were aged 18 and under, 259 were ages between 19 and 64, and the remaining 130 were 65 or older.
Forty-eight of those patients were hospitalized and 17 were on a ventilator. Another 24 were considered recovered, Smith said.
