The University of Arkansas will celebrate its 2020 graduating class with in-person commencement ceremonies at Bud Walton Arena spanning three days starting on Thursday, Dec. 17 with the all university commencement. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Ceremonies begin at 4 p.m.
Doors will open for the ticketed public and interested media 30 minutes prior to each ceremony over the course of the three-day period. A full schedule of all commencement ceremonies can be found on the registrar’s website. The media entrance of Bud Walton Arena is located by the main South entrance off Leroy Pond Dr.
All ceremonies will also be streamed live on the university’s official YouTube channel.
Attendance by students and guests will be very limited and tickets are required for everyone. Media will not require tickets. Ceremonies will also be condensed and all protocols set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health will be followed.
If you plan on attending any commencement ceremony:
DO NOT ATTEND if you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.
DO NOT ATTEND if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive.
All guests, students and staff will be required to social distance.
Face coverings will be required, except for children 10 and under.
Free parking is available in any unrestricted parking lot on campus. General parking lots nearby Bud Walton Arena include lots 46, 47N, 47S, 56 and 74 (A, B, C and E).
Disabled drop-off is located at the south entrance of Bud Walton Arena with disabled parking available in Lot 60.
