Arkansas students applying for undergraduate admission at the University of Arkansas can do so for free from Oct. 15-17 as part of the Free Application Days event.
In partnership with the Provost’s Office, the Office of Admissions will waive the application fee for any Arkansas student who applies for undergraduate admission on one of the three days.
To take advantage of this special opportunity students should go to apply.uark.edu to begin an application, clicking the Free Application Days box at the end of the application in place of paying the fee.
“The University of Arkansas wants to do everything it can to support students in the state as they are trying to negotiate college planning in unprecedented times,” said Charles Robinson, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the U of A. “This is just one of many ways that our Office of Admissions is working to help families who have students ready to take that next important step in their education.”
For fall 2021, the University of Arkansas is also offering test optional admission in order to support students in the state who have missed testing opportunities due to COVID-19. High school students are encouraged to apply for admission early during their senior year in order have time to take care of everything on their going-to-college checklist.
“This event is part of our YOU CAN outreach to high school and transfer students in Arkansas,” said Suzanne McCray, vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions. “We want to help students start early so that they have plenty of time to apply for scholarships, complete financial aid, plan for housing, and sign up for orientation. Having everything set early reduces stress and ensures that a student does not miss a deadline or miss out on any opportunity.”
Visit gotocollege.uark.edu for more information about the Free Application Days event and test optional admission, as well as important tips for completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and more.
Admission counselors are ready to provide guidance or answer questions at uofa@uark.edu or (479) 575-5346. To schedule a campus visit, students should go to visit.uark.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.