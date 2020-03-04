According to Boone County Clerk’s office records, unofficial election results show Amy Deaton took about 53% of votes cast in the Valley Springs School election Tuesday. Those same unofficial results show challenger Lynette Cantwell won the race against incumbent Alpena School board member Kenny Underdown in Boone County, but results from Carroll and Newton counties weren’t available Wednesday morning and no winner could be called.
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
