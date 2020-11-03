DIAMOND CITY — Unofficial election results in Boone County show some municipal incumbent candidates won and some lost, but voters in Diamond City voted overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Linda Miracle.
For recall — 282
Against recall — 91
Several people outside the polling place Tuesday said they had voted to recall Miracle.
Rory Leelman said he had made complaints about holes in the street where he lives and grass and weeds overgrown along streets. He said he was always told the equipment needed to fix those issues was being repaired.
Miracle and the city council had often been at odds regarding meetings and there were even times Miracle walked out of a council meeting before it ended.
Arkansas laws says that if voters in a city vote in favor of removing the mayor, the office will be considered vacant when election results are certified.
For Harrison City Council races, challenger Jeremy Ragland easily defeated incumbent Chris Head in Ward 1 Position 1.
Ragland — 3,679
Head — 1,310
In the open Ward 2 Position 2 race, Larry Phillips walked off with a victory over Dennis King.
Phillips — 3,028
King — 1,991
In the open Ward 3 Position 2 race, Robert Goulet claimed a victory over James Benefiel.
Goulet — 3,356
Benefiel — 1,460
At Bergman, both incumbents lost their races (incumbents marked with an asterisk).
Position 1
*Rex Lovelace — 63
Derek Moore — 131
Position 2
Natosha Beaver — 135
*Connie Sych — 71
At Valley Springs, voters split on electing incumbents (incumbents marked with an asterisk.
Position 3
Ryan G. Reeves — 30
*Verna J. Milam — 45
Position 4
Roger Breedlove — 51
*Marlene Milam — 28
Position 5
Julia Yarbrough — 39
*Stephen Bryant — 36
Issue No. 1, which was continuation of a half-cent sales tax to be dedicated to roads passed in Boone County
For — 9,344
Against — 7,339
Issue No. 2, which dealt with restructuring of term limits for state legislators also passed in Boone County.
For — 8,693
Against — 7,704
Issue No. 3, which dealt with the process for getting issues on the general election ballot was defeated in Boone County.
For — 6,712
Against —9,346
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Womack also easily won their races in Boone County.
President Donald Trump took about 80% of votes cast in Boone County next to the next highest vote getter — former Vice President Joe Biden — with 18%.
All those results are unofficial until the Boone County Election Commission meets Friday, Nov. 13, to certify results.
