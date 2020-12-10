Glenn Redding, public information officer with Boone County Search and Rescue, said the 81-year-old man reported missing Wednesday was found in an abandoned house just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Akira Asaumi, 81, was last seen about 3 p.m. Wednesday at his residence in the area of state Highway 206 West and Highway 7 South.
Initial reports were that he was last seen walking northbound toward Harrison, but BCSAR officials said it was confirmed on video that he was seen walking southbound toward Newton County just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Redding said Asaumi was found alive and well in an abandoned house and was being taken back to his family about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Redding told the Daily Times that a man went to check on his mother’s former residence on Highway 7 South near the Boone/Newton County line and found Asaumi.
