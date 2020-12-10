The report of an 81-year-old man missing from Boone County activated Boone County Search and Rescue on Thursday afternoon.
Officials say 81-year-old Akira Asaumi was last seen about 3 p.m. Wednesday at his residence in the area of state Highway 206 West and Highway 7 South.
Initial reports were that he was last seen walking northbound toward Harrison, but BCSAR officials posted on their Facebook page that he was confirmed on video walking southbound toward Newton County just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Tri-County Search and Rescue notified its members about 1:45 p.m. Thursday that they would be searching in Newton County and staging a command post at the Newton County Courthouse in Jasper.
A Silver Alert Activation message sent out about 11:30 Wednesday night shows Asaumi, who had recently moved to Boone County, was described as 4-foot-11, 85 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a brown ball cap, brown jacket, blue jeans, gray tennis shoes and a dark colored shirt.
The alert said he suffers from undiagnosed dementia with short-term memory loss.
The BCSAR post said Asaumi is known to be physically fit and is reportedly self-reliant. He could seek shelter from the cold in storage buildings, seek rides from people, and/or many other various avenues for survival, so they asked people to check their properties.
The alert said Asaumi is Japanese and speaks very little English. He might be trying to get to Nevada, but that hadn't been confirmed.
Anyone with information regarding Asaumi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 870-741-8404.
