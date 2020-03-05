The USDA Rural Development is looking for low income residents who need help with home repairs. Grants are available for qualified residents over the age of 62 and there is no repayment.
There are also 1 percent, 20 year loan available (no age minimum) up to $20,000. Funds can be used to repair, improve or modernize your home.
SH Rehab option allows you to work with NWRHA on the home repair project to allow grant and loan money to go further.
“You don’t have to worry about your loved ones having a safe place to live anymore,” a spokesperson said. Contact the area Rural Development office for more information by calling (870) 741-8600 ext. 4.
