The week of Sept. 11 brings back so many emotions and memories. Everyone one of us who lived through those terrifying hours while our nation was hostage to evil, can remember where we were, and what we were doing.
Good often comes out of heartache. I recently read an article about the USS New York that was built from some of the steel of the Twin Towers. The crew is taught to remember the names of those who died in the attack — the civilians who had gone to work, and the heroes who rushed in to help.
"Every ship in the Navy has a namesake room or a legacy room, but on our ship the whole ship is a legacy to what happened," Command Master Chief Ben Hodges said.
Joe Daraskevich, The Florida Times-Union writes, “A steel plate recovered from the Trade Center rubble is on display above one of the most-used passageways. A firefighter's helmet reminds sailors of the first responders who sprung into action.”
Hodges said the reminders extend to the ship's daily prayer ritual, for which the chaplain chooses the name of someone who died in the attacks to honor. It all makes it impossible to forget Sept. 11, he said.
"We talk to all of our sailors when they initially check in and explain to them the significance of what they are a part of," Hodges said. "You can't help when you walk around the ship to notice all the things meant to remind you of why you serve."
Daraskevich continues, “Submarines are usually the only vessels named for states, Wensing said, but it's extremely difficult to get civilians on board subs for tours. So because the New York, Arlington and Somerset would be vessels with frequent tour requests, it was imperative that they were surface ships.”
“There's another specific reason why they are all San Antonio-class amphibious transport ships. Wensing said the secretary wanted the ships to be vessels that housed both Navy sailors and Marines, so the transport ships made perfect sense.”
May we never forget that evil exists in our world and it’s our job to share the Good News that Jesus Christ has defeated the enemy when he rose from the grave. We don’t have to live in a defeated world, full of fear, doubt and anxiety. God has provided a better way, if we make the decision to follow Him.
There are constant reminders in our day of evil and of God’s love. God encourages us to focus on the “good things” — when we enjoy a beautiful sunrise, sunset, or when we glide across an enormous ocean on a $800 million dollar ship and doesn’t sink! Look for the blessings today, and pray for those immersed and deceived by evil.
