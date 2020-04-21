Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.

2020-2021 Kindergarten Registration information is on the web at valley.k12.ar.us and go to the Elementary School drop down box, click Kindergarten Registration 2020-2021. If you have a question, call 870-302-7070, leave a message & we will get back with you as soon as possible.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.