2020-2021 Kindergarten Registration information is on the web at valley.k12.ar.us and go to the Elementary School drop down box, click Kindergarten Registration 2020-2021. If you have a question, call 870-302-7070, leave a message & we will get back with you as soon as possible.
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Branson business ordered to stop selling masks
- They weren’t fishing on lake Wednesday
- Tabatha Adams
- Harrison taps Williams as new head coach
- Man arrested after shooting; had been on loose for four days
- Scott M. Bonds
- Harrison School Board eyes 2020-21 school year personnel
- Pace Industries seeks Chapter 11 protection
- Harrison Police log April 14, 2020
- John O. Campbell
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why recycling center closed? (3)
- Viral screenings continue outside NARMC Medical Plaza (2)
- Third coronavirus case confirmed in Boone County (2)
- Chief Deputy Tim Roberson named new sheriff (1)
- Signals to start flashing Tuesday, JP says (1)
- Who is notified of positive virus cases? (1)
- ‘Illegal’ voter complaint not pursued (1)
- Wisconsin held its primary elections on Tuesday, even after the governor issued an order postponing the elections. Should Wisconsin have held the election? (1)
- Social distancing not stopping coffee (1)
- They weren’t fishing on lake Wednesday (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.