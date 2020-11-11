Veterans Day Celebration
Boys Scout Troop 60 members presented the colors for the Veterans Day event held at the Boone County Courpark Wednesday morning. The keynote speaker was James Mondy. The Bergman High School Choir provided music for the event and sang the National Anthem. Matt Russell provided the opening remarks with Fred Woehl doing the invocation.
