There will be two ceremonies Monday, Nov. 11, in Harrison to honor Veterans Day.
The first will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Harrison High School.
Principal Jay Parker said Michael Alsobrook, a US Army Afghanistan War veteran will be the speaker.
The school choir and band will perform, Parker said, and GOB-TV will show a video that students created which will set the tone for the program.
“It’s something our students really look forward to,” Parker said. “It’s just a day to honor our vets and active military service men and women.”
The Boone County War Memorial Association will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Lyric Theater.
Jim Penich with the association said the event was originally scheduled to be held on the Boone County Courtpark near the bandstand and by the Boone County War Memorial, but construction work is being performed there and the weather conditions is forecasted to be cold. Michael Alsobrook is the featured speaker for the event.
Lonnie Anderson, commander of the American Legion Allen-McKinny Post in Harrison said, “Every veteran, no matter in what branch of the service they served, where they served or what their jobs were, whether they carried a rifle and directly engaged with the enemy or whether they were a finance clerk in a headquarters, all have interesting stories to tell.”
So, onstage after the ceremony will be one veteran of the U.S. Army, one veteran of the U.S. Navy, one veteran of the U.S. Air Force and one former member of the Army National Guard “jaw jacking” with each other and sharing stories about their service.
Alsobrook, who Penich said will be the speaker at the 11 a.m. ceremony as well, said that part of the ceremony is one that shouldn’t be missed.
"Come and join this Veterans Day ‘jaw jacking’ event and listen to veterans tell their stories,” Alsobrook said. “You will be glad that you did."
