Operation Unforgotten got into full swing last week as volunteers from the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) built a new porch and ramp for Navy Vietnam veteran Mark Weaver.
“The DAV is amazing,” stated Weaver. “Now I can get in and out of my home with my new wheelchair. It’s life changing.”
Mark served as a gunner on a river boat in the Mekong Delta early in the Vietnam war. He later served on the USS Albany off the coast of Vietnam totaling nearly three years of combat duty. He lives near Batavia and is facing major spine surgery in a couple weeks.
Today Veteran Assistance Committee Chairman Aaron Bass and the DAV crew are in Diamond City at the home of a double amputee Vietnam veteran installing ramps, handrails and a sidewalk so he can safely and easily attend doctor appointments, church, visit friends and go shopping.
Later this week the crew will be near Alpena installing a couple more ramps for a disabled veteran. The DAV also provided these veterans with wheelchairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.