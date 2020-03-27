North Arkansas Regional Medical Center’s drive-through viral screening clinic continues operation outside the NARMC Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North in the former Bear State Bank building.
The goal of the screening clinic is to provide convenient viral screening services. If you have mild flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough or body aches, this drive-thru clinic will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Patients are tested for influenza and strep throat as well as coronavirus if symptoms and conditions follow the Arkansas Department of Health’s criteria for a coronavirus test, which are:
• Symptoms of an upper respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath) that has not previously been diagnosed by a healthcare provider as another illness, such as flu or strep, AND at least one of the following:
• Are age 65 or older, OR
• Have a chronic health condition, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, or immunodeficiency, OR
• Have had contact with someone who has had a positive coronavirus test, OR
• Are a healthcare worker
Harrison Police had been sending two officers to the clinic to help with potential traffic control.
Police Chief Chris Graddy said Tuesday that they are now only sending one officer. He said FEMA is set to reimburse the HPD for overtime hours paid to the off-duty officers.
