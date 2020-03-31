LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday reported one new death associated with the coronavirus and 50 more positive diagnoses over the previous 24 hours, but no decision has yet been made regarding school closures.
Columbia, Newton and Perry counties joined the ranks of counties with positive coronavirus cases.
State Health Secretary Nathaniel Smith said that of the 523 cases reported Tuesday, 17 were 18 or younger (a gain of two), 348 were ages 19-64 (up 41) and the remaining 158 were patients 65 or older (a gain of 19).
Seventy-nine of the positive cases reported Tuesday were healthcare workers, up six from Monday. Sixty-four patients were hospitalized, which was two higher than Monday, but the number of cases in nursing homes remained unchanged at 47. Twenty-three were on ventilators and that was two higher than Monday. Thirty-five patients were considered recovered and that was up six from Monday.
The new death was a patient 65 or older who died at White River Medical Center, Smith said.
The secretary said testing is accelerating as quickly as possible; the Arkansas Department of Health performed 94 tests over the previous 24 hours and University of Arkansas for Medical Services did another 84. But a shortage of the reagents, materials necessary for the testing procedure, has limited testing. Still, he said ADH will perform testing 24/7 as long as the supply of reagents is available.
During Tuesday’s press briefing, Hutchinson showed a graph of original projections of the number of positive cases the state could expect. It predicted that by April 10 there could be 3,500 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The trend line on the graph indicated that cases confirmed would be close to 900 by now, but reality is lower than that.
While indicating that the numbers projected were made when testing capacity was lower than now and more testing could reveal more positives, he encouraged Arkansans to continue being disciplined and practice social distancing concepts.
One problem the governor noted was complaints of out-of-state individuals, some from “hot spots” in the coronavirus outbreak, coming to Arkansas to visit state parks and attractions. The Buffalo National River was among parks where larger numbers of people congregated without practicing social distancing.
“So, as a result, I’ve directed my administration to look at ways to curtail the recreational traveler from out of state into Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.
The governor said he wasn’t yet entertaining the possibility of inspecting all travelers entering the state. Officials don’t want to impede interstate commerce and Arkansas simply doesn’t have the resources to man all state entries.
But it could mean closure of some of the most visited parks. He said he’s asked Stacy Hurst, secretary of the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, for recommendations concerning those facilities.
When asked about school closures — Hutchinson has issued a directive that public schools remain closed until at least April 17 — the governor said the main focus as of Tuesday was continuing education, especially online.
The state is also working with AETN to make the online courses available on TV for those students who don’t have high-speed internet access at home.
The governor recognized the direction President Trump has indicated that the country may be headed for closures on a national level, so it might not even be possible to have on-site classes at public schools after April 17.
“But we’re not going to make that decision until later,” Hutchinson said. “We want education, most importantly, to continue regardless.”
