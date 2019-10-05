The Ride the Ozarks Rally is set for Oct. 11 and 12 in Harrison and the committee organizing the event has almost everything ready except for volunteers to help run it.
The final committee meeting was held Friday afternoon and everything from the setup of Minnie Harris Park to vendors, guided rides for participants, trophies and organization for the bike show and the beer garden — the entire park will be fenced off and considered the beer garden — were discussed and appeared to be ready.
However, Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Matt Bell said the one area that is the most crucial is the lack of volunteers. He joked that only about five slots out of the thousand necessary have been filled.
Bell said the event is more than just motorcycles. He said there will be family fun, including food and merchandise vendors, free live music and much more.
Aside from the rally itself, the CVB also needs volunteers to help set up lights and sound beginning early Friday morning.
Bell said you can visit harrisoncvb.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=40862 to volunteer for a spot, although the best way is to drop by the CVB office at the corner of Stephenson Avenue and Ridge Street downtown or call the office at (870) 741-1789. He said there are volunteer spots readily available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.