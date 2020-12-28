If you live in Harrison’s Ward 4,here's hoping you took advantage of mild temperatures over the weekend to get ready for the city’s annual leaf pick-up.
Bryan Marshall, Harrison city street superintendent, said Wednesday that crews were still a little behind in the effort, but they were hoping to finish up Ward 1 that day.
Using the Street Department’s vacuum truck and a front-end loader, workers will pick up leaves raked curbside.
Officials ask that you rake leaves to the curb, but leave them on the yard side to avoid leaves getting into the street and eventually storm drains.
The vacuum truck will only be by each address once during each ward pickup, a press release said. Officials say workers will once again use a front-end loader to pick up leaves this year.
“If there is heavy rain or snow and ice we will not pick up leaves,” a press release said.
People can also rake and bag their leaves in biodegradable bags so they can be turned into mulch. Officials say biodegradable (paper) bags are for sale in home improvement stores.
Once the leaves are bagged, residents can call the City Shop at 741-3434 and city workers will pick them up on Thursdays and Fridays only after the Nov. 30 start date.
Officials stress that no plastic bags will be accepted because leaves will be ground up into mulch.
Residents can also take leaves in the biodegradable bags to Orion Waste Solutions on Cottonwood Road. An Orion spokesman said bagged leaves can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the facility on Cottonwood Road.
Here is a look at some sample streets included in Ward 4:
Cottonwood Road — Highway 43 to St. Andrews, including Sherwood Estates
Watts Addition — Cottonwood Road
Chestnut — Prospect to Maplewood Cemetery
Wolfe Avenue — Highway 7 North to Highway 62/65 Bypass
Wastewater treatment plant
Kimes Addition
Sherman — Chestnut to Highway 7 North
Prospect — Highway 7 North to city maintenance building
Brittney Lane
McClellan Drive
Robinson — Sherman to Prospect
Shamrock — Highway 7 North to dead end
