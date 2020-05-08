If you see what looks like World War II-era military planes flying over Harrison on Saturday, don’t be surprised.
Steuart Walton, chairman of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Economic Recovery Task Force, is also an accomplished pilot and will lead a flyover across the state Saturday, a press release said.
The effort is to recognize frontline healthcare workers, first responders and to honor those who have died from COVID-19.
“With social distancing restrictions, he understands that he can’t go to each individual city and shake the hands of those people, so he’s doing it from a safe distance of 1,000 feet above,” the release said.
Healthcare professionals and first responders are encouraged to gather near North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. First responders are also encouraged to activate red/blue lights to mark their location as the planes begin to arrive.
The planes are scheduled to fly over the area about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
