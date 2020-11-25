Harrison city crews are at the site of a major water line leak. The damage is to a 12-inch water line located on South Oak Street between W. Newman and W. Rogers in Harrison. The water line was damaged when a private company was doing bore work in the area and damaged the water line. The city crews are making the necessary repairs to the water line. These photos were taken around 12:15 pm on Wednesday.
