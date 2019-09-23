The much awaited and anticipated brand anthem video will be shown during Harvest Home Coming, Friday, Oct. 4 at the Lyric Theater.
The video is the result of several months of work, filming and editing the three minutes that is intended to capture the mind, heart and imagination of the viewer “that Harrison and Boone County are the place they want to live, work, play, and retire,” several said from the video.
Melissa Collins and Kim Jennett, #believeboonecounty executive committee co-chairs, announced the scheduled premier of the community’s Brand Anthem Video ‘Welcome Home.’
“From the opening scene of serenely floating along the Buffalo River, to the multi-faceted look at what makes up the community, crescendoing to the fast-paced ending of the adventure that awaits living in Harrison and Boone County, the video tells our story,” said Collins.
Jennett added that the months long effort resulted in two additional 15 and 30-second social media videos, over six hours of B-roll footage and hundreds of still photos that the community will have access to for developing tailored videos that each business and organization can use for recruiting, advertising and telling their own story.
The video will be available on the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce website (www.harrison-chamber.com) on Oct. 4, and all businesses and organizations, public and private, are encouraged to add a link to the powerful video from their web site.
The premier of ‘Welcome Home’ is being held in conjunction with the community’s Harvest Homecoming. There will be three showings at the Historic Lyric Theater at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., all free to the public, no tickets required. The Lyric concession stand will be open for all three showings.
