The Western Grove Cemetery will hold a clean up day Saturday, Oct. 24. Community members are encouraged to come and help clean up the grounds by removing trash and any old or deteriorated decorations. Family members may use this opportunity to tidy up the graves of loved ones and replace weathered decorations. For more information, please contact Daryld Pottorff at 870-365-5999.
