We celebrate our Constitution this week. Why is this document so important? Isn’t it just a very old piece of paper signed by some white-haired old men?
I’ll be the first to admit, I don’t know as much about history as I should. So I took a quiz about the Constitution from the Wallbuilders website and I didn’t do as well as I should have.
Do you know how many Founding Fathers signed both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution? The correct answer is six. (I missed it.)
I also learned Benjamin Franklin was the oldest delegate to the conference and there were a total of 55 men. The youngest was Jonathan Dayton, 27, representing the state of New Jersey.
Delegates from every state at that time were in attendance except for one — Rhode Island. The delegates signed the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
George Washington was one of the Founding Fathers who did not sign both documents. (I would love to know why, but I’m not that old.)
This is what I did learn. George Washington, John Jay, Alexander Hamilton, and James Madison are typically counted as "Founding Fathers,” but none of them signed the Declaration of Independence.
General George Washington was Commander of the Continental Army, and was defending New York City in July 1776. As instructed by John Hancock, Washington read the Declaration of Independence to the army on July 9.
See how interesting history can be? I’ll let you discover why the other guys didn’t sign both documents. And I’m sure New York says, “Thank you General George!”
Thirty-nine delegates signed the Constitution and you can read more about each man from the Wallbuilders.com site. I found it very interesting.
The Constitutional Convention started on May 25 the same year it was signed in September. Delaware was the first state to ratify the Constitution.
I also learned there are seven Articles in the Constitution and Article Three established the Judicial Branch of the government.
There are ten amendments in the Bill of Rights and Five Rights are guaranteed by the First Amendment.
The Constitution website stated, “Celebrate Constitution Week through activities, learning, parades and demonstrations of our love for the United State of America and the Blessings of Freedom Our Founding Fathers secured for us.”
