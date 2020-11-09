What would you like to see happen in Harrison and the surrounding community of Boone County? You can take a survey to let your opinions be known.
Melissa Collins, chair of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, has announced that the Community Catalyst Program’s Community Survey is available beginning Nov. 9 through Dec. 6.
The University of Central Arkansas Center for Community and Economic Development (CCED) has partnered with Entergy Arkansas to assist the Harrison-Boone County community with grassroots citizen engagement and technical assistance training through the Community Catalyst program.
The idea of the survey was first broached when city officials and others met with U.S. Cong. Steve Womack regarding a plan to ask voter approval of a recreational complex.
In a special election in November 2019, voters were asked to approve two sales taxes to build and operate a recreational complex. About 60% of votes cast in that election were against the taxes.
While working on a plan for a second attempt, Mayor Jerry Jackson called the meeting with officials to discuss the loss and talk about the new concept that might include utilizing the location of the old and vacant junior high.
Jackson had said the three top reasons suspected as being behind the defeat were the $40 million cost, negative feedback on social media and the proposed location near a residential neighborhood, in that order.
Womack asked why officials thought the price was the biggest reason. Jackson said that was an indication from negative feedback on Facebook.
Womack said his experience with sales tax elections has been that voters don’t necessarily know or particularly comprehend the number.
“It has a lot more to do with the purpose and the relevance of the purpose to their, to that particular voter’s life” Womack said in February.
Womack then wanted to know where the idea originated and who was behind it.
Parks director Chuck Eddington said he, city chief finance officer Luke Feighert and Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell, along with some other Parks employees, came up with the plan after Eddington started getting complaints about a lack of services in the Parks Department. After Jackson was elected in 2018, they presented the plan to him.
Womack said that concept was backwards. He said a community needs assessment should have been the first step. Results of that assessment could then have been used to drive the proposal to put before voters.
Womack told the group in February that he recently turned 63. He then gave them advice from his own experience.
“Elections are driven mainly by people whose hair is the color of mine, OK?” he said. “Those are the people that are going to vote. Never forget that.”
The Community Catalyst program helps train and engage citizens to develop small, actionable community and economic development goals that serve as a catalyst for longer-term economic development engagements and priorities.
“The key ingredient of the program is to determine what citizens believe is important, what they view as the most pressing needs now and for the future,” Collins said in a statement. “The Community Survey allows everyone to have a voice in what actions are undertaken.”
“The community has experienced and witnessed the value of economic, business, and community development and the reality, that when we work together, amazing things can happen,” chamber president/CEO Bob Largent said in the statement. “The Community Survey will now provide specific ideas and help prioritize the next actionable steps. Harrison and Boone County citizens are eager and ready to put forth the effort and cooperation needed to continue the momentum.”
The city had planned to survey all citizens about needs and wants in the community, whether they were registered voters or not. But, the city got a grant from UCA to perform the survey.
“That means this survey will not cost us anything and, number two, more importantly, it will be a third-party survey,” the mayor said in February.
You can visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HarrisonCatalyst to take the survey. It is also available on the front pages of the chamber, city of Harrison and Boone County websites. You can also visit harrisondaily.com for a link to the survey.
In addition, surveys are available at the following locations and may be returned to the Chamber office, 621 E. Rush Avenue, or faxed to 870-741-9059: Boone County Judge’s, Assessor’s and Collector’s offices, Boone County Library, the city of Harrison water office (at the drive thru), the Harrison Daily Times office, and the drive thru and lobbies of all Boone County branches of Anstaff Bank, Arvest Bank, Bank OZK, Cornerstone Bank, Equity Bank, First Community Bank, First National Bank of North Arkansas and Stone Bank. Many local businesses will also have the survey link and actual surveys available at their locations.
Jackson and Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway both concur on the value of and need for citizen input to the survey, saying, “The survey results will help identify priorities and then accelerate our community’s growth and ensure that the investments we make will be fruitful for our entire community. We urge everyone to participate in the Community Survey.”
