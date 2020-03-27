Mayor Jerry Jackson said the city is launching a campaign called “6” beginning at 3 p.m. Friday. It’s all about social distancing.
He said they have reusable red stickers with a white “6” in the middle. He said it’s designed to spark conversation that will eventually remind people to keep a six-foot distance in social settings.
"We all know that is the answer,” Jackson told the Harrison City Council on Thursday. “We can continue to go out and shop stores that are still open if we stay six feet away from each other."
Jackson said yard signs with the same “6” should arrive in town by the first of next week.
“They’re mainly going to go on the four-lane and the Bypass,” he told the Daily Times on Friday.
In addition, the city has been in contact with banks and billboard companies with digital signs and they have agreed to help spread the message.
“When you have the 6, people ask you what it is,” Jackson said. “It creates the discussion and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Jackson also said he believes the campaign could also foster unity in the community.
