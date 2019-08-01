What would you do if your credit card or bank account was hacked?
On Monday, July 29, Capital One Bank announced that it had suffered a data breach in which a cybercriminal accessed the personal information of about 100 million individuals in the United States and approximately 6 million in Canada.
The National Cyber Security Alliance has released a range of tips on how consumers should stay safe online following the breach.
If you’re a Capital One customer or believe your data may among that which was accessed, there are a range of steps you can take to help safeguard your personal information and mitigate any impact:
• Check your account(s)
Review recent account activity and statements for any suspicious transactions or payments you don’t remember making. If you find anything concerning, report it to the appropriate financial institution as quickly as possible. Capital One customers should be able to freeze your card so no additional purchases can be made.
• Freeze your credit
Freezing your credit means that no individual or company can access your credit reports without your explicit permission. This means that fraudsters are unable to apply for loans in your name because the bank is unable to verify your eligibility. If you believe your information was compromised in this breach, we highly recommend this step.
To freeze your credit, you’ll need to place a request with the three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.
• Change your account passphrases
In this case, log-in credentials were not among the compromised information, but it is always better to be safe than sorry.
Make your passphrase a sentence: A strong passphrase is a sentence that is at least 12 characters long. Focus on positive sentences or phrases that you like to think about and are easy to remember (for example, “I love country music.”). On many sites, you can even use the space.
Having separate passphrases for every account helps to thwart cybercriminals.
Write it down and keep it safe: Everyone can forget a passphrase. Keep a list that’s stored in a safe, secure place away from your computer. You can alternatively use a service like a passphrase manager to keep track.
•Turn on multi-factor authentication for added account security
Typing a username and passphrase to access a website isn’t the only or most secure way to identify yourself when logging in. Services such as multi-factor authentication (frequently referred to as MFA and two-factor) uses biometrics, security keys or a unique one-time code through an app on your mobile device to verify that you’re the true owner of the account.
•Keep your eyes peeled for scams
When it comes to scammers, there’s no rest for the wicked. In the wake of any large data breach, thieves will leverage heightened panic to prey on unsuspecting victims by sending fake settlement or notice emails (phish) or making phone calls that implore you to act immediately or are threatening in nature. Remain vigilant to these tactics by familiarizing yourself with online safety best practices.
Cybercriminals don’t discriminate when data is involved. Whether you’re an individual or business, it is always best to be cautious and follow these cybersecurity basics. For more information on staying safe online and managing your privacy, take a look at our tips.
