If you are holding a hot cup of hot chocolate at the ball game and you get bumped, what spills out?
Hot chocolate spills out of course. Why? Because that’s what is in the cup.
How you react to problems shows what is inside of you. Are you stressed to the max, ready to bite someone’s head off? How are you taking this pandemic?
My husband was exposed to COVID and we had to stay in for two days until his test results came back. I was sure not looking forward to staying home for two weeks, and thankfully he was negative, so we didn’t have to.
If things are driving you crazy, you can change that. Focus on things you like and enjoy. Honestly, if I’d been stuck at home, I would have concentrated on a book I’m writing. That would have been fun.
So what have you accomplished since March? Are you better at your three-point shots? What about your quarter mile run time? Faster? Have you accomplished a difficult piece of music you wanted to memorize? Have you read some good books?
HeySuccess.com states, “Therefore, when life comes along and shakes you (which WILL happen), whatever is inside you will come out. It's easy to fake it until you get rattled.
So we have to ask ourselves ... ‘what's in my cup?’
When life gets tough, what spills over?
Joy, gratefulness, peace, and humility?
Or anger, bitterness, harsh words, and reactions?”
We have much to be thankful for. Remember there are children in the world who aren’t allowed to go to school and learn. They are working in the fields or factories helping to support their families. So make sure you have a heart full of gratitude and when life bumps you hard, gratefulness will spill out.
