Oh my, how time flies. Forty-five years ago, today I was a young lady preparing to marry the young man I loved with all my heart. (We were five and seven!)
We honestly thought we loved each other back on that Friday night in Tyler, Texas. I had no idea how much our love would grow and multiply to what it is today.
As any marriage, we’ve had our ups and downs — but that is just life! Best friends hang in there together and continue to trudge on.
Within just a few weeks time, all three of our sons will celebrate their wedding anniversaries too. And those friendships have produced the best grandchildren in the world. (I know you are disagreeing with me, if you’re a grandparent.) But all of our children and grands really are a blessing from the Lord that we don’t need to take lightly.
Our Costa Rica kids needed to make a quick trip back to CR during this year of furlough and we are having so much fun keeping the girls in their absence. Of course we still have to work and teach piano, so they have been great companions to our crazy schedule.
We went to the Kenda Drive-In at Marshall this week, and watched The Lion King. Getting home a little after midnight was interesting for a weeknight — but it’s summer. Right?
The girls had never experienced anything like that and God blessed us with a beautiful starry night and I couldn’t help but remember and share the verse that God calls out the stars, by name, and tells them when to shine.
When I promised to love my husband, there is no way I could have imagined all the life experiences we’ve enjoyed. I think that’s how we are going to feel about eternity, too. We may look back to the years spent on earth and think, “Wow, who knew eternity could be so great?”
This weekend is also my 20th anniversary of working for the Harrison Daily Times. I enjoy being involved in the community and sharing good news with our readers. Times and technology has tremendously changed our industry. But there is still a need for someone to share the events and news of a community. No one can tell “our story” like our newspaper. Whether you hold a copy in your hands, or you pay to read the news online, we need you. Are you going to agree with everything published in our paper, No. Of course not. But you still need us, and we need you.
Comparing a daily newspaper to the Bible is ridiculous. We try to stick to the facts and quote people correctly. But often “autocorrect” changes a word into something we didn’t intend. We are just humans … and mistakes happen. We often have to work at the speed of light in the midst of appointments and interruptions. Then before we know it, times, laws and situations have changed and makes the “breaking news” outdated.
But it does point out what a miracle God’s Word really is. God inspired and used humans to transcribe what He had in his heart for us to know. Kings had it read to them from scrolls thousands of years ago. I can pick up my IPhone and read God’s Word for myself through a phone app. God’s Word is still “sharper than a two-edged sword” and still slices my heart and shows me my sin. God’s Word also shows me His love and desire to bless me more than I can imagine.
Just like that young lady standing at the altar in a beautiful wedding dress making promises to a man I had only known a few years … I had no idea how God would bless and how it would feel to look back 45 years and realize how fast they zoomed by. I’m not sure hubby will put up with me for another 45 — I still don’t load the dishwasher properly. But we can sure try! And to think, God would open the door for me to work for a newspaper. Wow. I love God surprises.
