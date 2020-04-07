RUSSELLVILLE — Ozark-St. Francis National Forests officials announced Tuesday afternoon the temporary shutdown of access to Whitaker Point, also known as Hawksbill Crag, and Glory Hole trails in Newton County effective immediately.
The temporary shutdown, an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, also includes the trailhead parking areas.
“The top priority of the USDA Forest Service is the health and safety of visitors, nearby communities and employees,” said Big Piney District Ranger Tim Jones. “I am thankful for this cooperative effort between the Newton County judge, the Newton County sheriff and the Buffalo National River to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The Whitaker Point and Glory Hole trails are high traffic areas experiencing public use inconsistent with social distancing guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.