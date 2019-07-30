Those who have seen one of Mike Martin’s amazing exhibitions of Arkansas wildlife know what a treat it is to experience his photos and presentation style. His programs always feature new and undeniably stunning pictures. eople react to each image as if they were seeing fireworks at the 4th of July.
Mike has been an avid nature and wildlife photographer for over 25 years. His photos have been published by the Arkansas Parks Department, New York City Parks Department, the New York State Parks Department, the Florida Parks Department and the California Parks Department. He has also had a number of his photos published by the Cornell University Ornithology Department’s award-winning website, “All About Birds."
Mike is currently co-authoring a book about bald eagles scheduled for publication in late 2019 by University Press.
Mike is a regular speaker at Arkansas State Parks and Nature Centers, photography clubs, museums and schools where he speaks on topics ranging from nature and wildlife photography technique to birds of Arkansas and bald eagles.
Presentation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area visitor center, located on Highway 12 just east of the Highway 12 War Eagle Road intersection.
The cost is free.
This presentation is a continuation of the Friends of Hobbs Speaker’s Series. For more information on Hobbs State Park programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rentals, call (479) 789-5000 or visit friendsofhobbs.com and ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea .
