“Ozarks Small Biz Connection in conjunction with a multitude of local businesses are offering our shoppers an opportunity to win merchandise and services just by stopping by local, participating businesses, filling out an entry form and placing it in the entry box provided,” according to Amber Resnic, vice chair of Ozarks Small Biz Connection.
Shoppers are limited to one entry per person, per business, per day. The drawing for prizes will be Monday, Dec. 16, at the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The “Shop Local, Boone County” campaign encourages shoppers to “Put your money where your heart is.”
Participating businesses are DEY Gem Jewelry, Elle and Co Boutique, Frenzy of Harrison, Harness Boots and Shoes, Marie’s at the Seville, Nature’s Wonders, RaganPro Computers, Sam Alexander Pharmacy, Sassy Wags Pet Salon, Sisters Flowers & Gifts, 6 Sisters Boutique, Lyric Theater, Ozark Arts Council; The Pour House, Top Drawer Furniture and Cold River Marketing & Web Design.
Each participating business donated an item to be given away valued from $50 to $300. In addition, an individual donated $1,000 to be used as a grand prize gift certificate to be spent at the local participating businesses or divided up however the winner desires.
To see a list of the individuals prizes to be given away from each location, visit the Facebook page ozarksmallbizconnection for more information.
