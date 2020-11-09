Michele Reynolds was painting the glass doors at the Lyric Theater on Monday in preparation for the downtown Christmas window decorating contest. There’s still time to sign up to win the first-place, $100 award in the contest. Call Donna Braymer at 743-0605 to get on the list to participate. There is no fee to enter — just decorate. All windows need to be decorated by Wednesday, Nov. 11. Voting will be done by the public online at harrisondaily.com or clipping a form from the newspaper and dropping it off at 111 W. Rush.
Window decorating contest about to start
