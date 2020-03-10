A North Arkansas College student says someone in a black SUV with flashing blue lights tried to stop her vehicle Monday afternoon, but it didn’t work.
Dionne Wills told the Daily Times that she was driving on Highway 65 to Northark from the Omaha area Monday afternoon when the black SUV activated blue lights in the front grill near the headlights and started following her in front of Walmart.
She said the driver of a pickup had also been behind her on the way into town and that driver pulled in between her vehicle and the SUV.
They all continued southbound, but the SUV got stopped at the traffic signal at Highway 65 and Forward Drive. The driver deactivated the blue lights and didn’t pursue her any farther.
She didn’t see the driver and didn’t notice if there was a license plate on the front of the SUV — it was the last thing on her mind. She saw no markings on the vehicle indicating it was law enforcement.
Ironically, she said she and her family had only the night before discussed what to do in such a case. The decision was that she should drive on until a very public place before stopping.
Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said that was the right move.
Graddy said the HPD does have some dark SUVs in the department fleet and other law enforcement agencies in the area do as well.
Still, he said it’s a little unusual for an officer in an unmarked vehicle to be making traffic stops. He added that those vehicles have numerous lights on them and it’s hard not to recognize it as a law enforcement stop.
“If they’ve only got grill lights, I’d be suspect of that,” Graddy said.
Aftermarket blue lights are for sale, he said, but it’s illegal to install them on anything other than a police vehicle. In fact, he said just having a blue light accessible in a vehicle is enough to establish probable cause that it has been used to stop motorists.
Graddy said it’s possible that an investigator was responding to a call through the city. It’s even possible that the investigator’s response was canceled when the blue lights were deactivated.
But he said if you are suspicious of whether a traffic stop is real, you should call 911 and ask if there is an officer making a traffic stop in the area. The 911 dispatcher will be able to contact area law enforcement for the information.
