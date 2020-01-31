Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore said two juvenile males were in custody Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in the Omaha area Thursday afternoon.
Moore said his office was notified of the shooting in the 10000 block of Widner Lane north of Harrison.
Deputies arrived at the scene to find a deceased female subject, who wasn’t identified, and two juvenile males inside the residence.
Moore said the original information on the call was that a masked man shot the woman, but that information was later found to be completely unfounded.
Moore said the juveniles were the adopted children of the victim and they all lived in the residence.
Investigators are working in conjunction with the 14th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office to determine what charges will be filed in this case.
“Investigators are working in conjunction with the 14th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office to determine what charges will be filed in this case,” Moore said in a statement.
He also said the investigation was ongoing as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.