FLIPPIN — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting after a woman was found dead in a home at Flippin and the suspect was shot Tuesday night.
According to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler, Flippin Police were dispatched to a call for help at an apartment on 8th Street in Flippin about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers found the body of 40-year-old Kathryn Parker in the residence, as well as two other individuals who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers also encountered 42-year-old Richard Wayne Hudson Jr. of Glenpool, Oklahoma, outside the same residence, who was believed to be the suspect in the murder. He was shot and wounded by local police, then taken to a local hospital where he was being treated Wednesday, Sadler said.
Parker’s body will be sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the exact manner and cause of death. The other two individuals were treated for their injuries, Sadler said.
“Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested by local authorities to conduct investigations of the homicide and officer involved shooting,” Sadler said in a statement.
He said the investigation was ongoing Wednesday and information will be provided to the prosecuting attorney to determine what criminal charges may be filed against the suspect upon his release from hospital care.
