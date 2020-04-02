LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that he’s been asked if Arkansas needs an order requiring people to stay home during the coronavirus crisis. And he addressed the matter at length.
Hutchinson said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state was 643 Thursday afternoon, which was up 66 from Wednesday. Sixty-six of those patients were hospitalized, which was up 10 from Wednesday.
The governor also said there were two more deaths in the previous 24 hours.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith said one of those patients was over 65 years of age and the other was in the age range of 19-64. Of the total 12 who have died of the disease in Arkansas, Smith said eight were in the older range and four were 19-64.
Of the total positive cases, Smith said, 20 were 18 years old or younger, 440 were aged 19-64 and the remaining 183 were 65 or older.
Hutchinson said he has been asked why he hasn’t issued a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order as so many other governors have.
But Hutchinson said Arkansas has already taken strong steps to prevent the spread of the disease by closing schools, gymnasiums, movie theaters, bowling alleys, indoor amusement centers, casinos, hair and nail salons, massage therapy shops, tattoo shops, lodges at state parks, bars and restaurants with the exception of carry out service.
He said those steps are stronger than many other states have taken.
Hutchinson displayed the original graph that projected the number of positive cases the state could expect. The number of actual cases was below the trend line estimated.
He explained that the typical executive orders that establish a stay-at-home order also identify “essential businesses” that are exempt. He said there is such an order in California, but millions of people work for those businesses and still go to work each day.
Those orders often are a “recipe for confusion,” Hutchinson said, as states must scramble to identify businesses that should stay open.
If he issued a shelter-in-place order Thursday, it would still mean 700,000 Arkansans would go to work Friday, but another 200,000 others would be out of work.
Secretary Smith said states under shelter-in-place orders are still seeing increases in positive cases. So, are those orders working?
“The jury is still out on that,” Smith said.
Hutchinson said most people are being responsible and taking the social distancing directive seriously. But the ones who aren’t are being addressed as incidents occur.
The governor said the state is trying to make decisions based on the best medical data available and that data is often analyzed.
“Let me assure you, if we need to do more, we will,” Hutchinson said.
Wendy Kelley, secretary of the state Department of Correction, said no inmates have tested positive for coronavirus. One staff member did test positive, but Kelley said that individual didn’t have contact with inmates.
When asked, Kelley said two inmates had been test for coronavirus. Other have shown some symptoms and were being closely monitored — it’s important to keep the virus out of the closed community that is the prison system or the results would be disastrous.
Kelley said that although the DOC discontinued inmate visitation on March 16, the cost of phone calls and email was lowered to allow for that contact to continue without being a financial hardship on the inmates’ families.
