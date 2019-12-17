FORT SMITH — Three defendants who were accused of being behind a methamphetamine distribution network in the Harrison area have been sentenced to a combined total of nearly 50 years in federal prison.
U.S. Attorney Duane (DAK) Kees said the three individuals all pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth each and were sentenced Monday, Dec. 16, by federal Judge P.K. Holmes III in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.
Jason Alvarez, 34, of Harrison was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was indicted May 8 and plead guilty on Aug. 7.
Walter Alvarez, 58, of Alpena was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was indicted May 8 and plead guilty on Aug. 7.
Daniel Perez-Lebron, 27, of Harrison was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was indicted May 8 and plead guilty on Aug. 12.
According to court records, the FBI obtained a search warrant in early April and it was executed on a home in Alpena, where over 140 gross pounds of meth were located.
Kees said the home was owned by Walter Alvarez, who allowed his son Jason Alvarez, and Perez-Lebron to receive large quantities of meth at the location and prepare it for sale in both Arkansas and Iowa. It appeared from the evidence that the meth would arrive concealed within special compartments inside the wheels of vehicles.
David Ethredge, 14th Judicial Circuit prosecuting attorney, told the Daily Times in June that there is a misconception that there are meth labs locally. Arkansas laws have changed and people can no longer get the necessary ingredients. Meth made now comes from Mexico, where pseudoephedrine, the major precursor for meth, is uncontrolled and shipped in from China.
Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore said the meth in this case was smuggled in liquid form, then taken to a conversion lab to become the crystal form. Although officers are trained to look for meth in the solid form, the liquid form could be poured into juice bottles, then rewrapped to look like a case and it will be much more difficult to detect.
Kees said the reconstituting process required chemicals such as acetone, of which a large amount was located along with the meth.
The prosecution was part of the Western District of Arkansas’ Operation Iced Ozarks, which is part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program.
OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illicit drug supply.
Kees said this OCDETF case was investigated by the FBI in Fayetteville, the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Harrison Police Department, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas National Guard Counter-Drug Unit.
Kees said individuals in the Harrison-based meth distribution network for a portion of the meth seized from the defendants have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, possibly in early 2020 pending sentencing.
The individuals appearing on the indictment unsealed in early June were:
• Zachery Lee Manning
• Nathan Ron Collins
• Robert Leroy Black
• Champayne Lamar Manning
• Jerry Don “JD” Richardson
• Louis Marcil III, also known as “Caveman”
• Christy Lynn Reynolds
• Malia Anne McEaney
• Sydney Lynn Martin
• Amanda Marie Wall
• Samantha Marie Fitzpatrick
• Sherrie “Shey” Denise Snelling, also known as Sherrie Denise Glover
• Michael Allan Barnett
• James Andrew “Andy” Davidson
• Jessica Chelsea Starkey
• Cristen Shillings, also known as Cristen Currey Morris
• Hailey Danielle Doss-Triplett
• Steven Ray Kollin
• Darian Brittain
• Brayden Thomas Cornelius
• Lindsey Brooke Johnson, also known as Lindsey Brooke Campbell and Lindsey Brooke Thomason
