Cornerstone Bank accepted the challenge made by RE/MAX Realty to makeover a resident’s room at Mt. Vista Rehabilitation and Health Center.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, Marilyn Spurlock was allowed to return to her “brand new” room.
“I had to stay in another room for three days and didn’t like it one bit,” she said. “But it was worth it. I could hardly wait to get back to my home.”
Spurlock’s daughter, Cheri Young, said her mother had a massive stroke seven years ago and wasn’t expected to live. “But she has surprised everyone and is doing great.”
Kelly Miller and Courtney Roberts from Cornerstone Bank spearheaded the project with their own family members in mind. But they will be the first to tell you they didn’t do it alone. They recruited other Cornerstone employees, family and friends to complete the project.
Heath Miller’s aunt and uncle, Leon and Sharon Murphy, were asked to help with the project. Their dog, Ivy, came to the reveal and Spurlock was thrilled.
The Miller’s daughter, Kaylee, 11, picked out the paint color — Hush. The light purple brightened the room. A remote control operated a candle set which also gave a homey glow to the room.
“This is absolutely beautiful,” Spurlock said. “You’ve done a job and a half.”
Amanda Chitsey said, “I’ve worked here for 21 years and have never seen such a transformation like this. All the room makeovers have been wonderful but it’s hard to believe a new paint color and art can make such a difference.
“Marilyn has lived in this room for six-and-a-half years. Residents often choose to spend 22 hours a day inside their room. We’ve found that when they have photos and colorful walls it brings life to their environment and restores a spark of life in them,” Chitsey added.
Cornerstone Bank officials said they were honored to have the privilege of updating her room at Mt. Vista. The group painted, added bead board, new furniture, bedding, curtains and blinds. They said they enjoyed updating the space and decorating it like “home.”
Roberts said Cornerstone Bank has now challenged Arvest Bank and Josh Stewart of Harrison Battery and Tire. “They have both graciously accepted the challenge,” she said.
The room remodels have been inspired by Three Wishes for Ruby Kate’s Residents. Ruby Kate and the “kid board of directors” have received national attention for the foundation’s work with the elderly and making life better for them, by focusing on the little things that are so important.
For more information on Three Wishes or to participate in a room makeover contact Patrick Hunter at (870) 302-7682.
