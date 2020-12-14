God used the youth evangelism and discipleship “Z Conference” to change hearts and lives among young people from 38 countries around the world.
HowToLife Movement hosted a digital conference for young people Dec. 4-6, called “The Z Conference” for Gen Z young people ages 15 to 23, high school and college age, from all over the world.
The Z Conference was put on exclusively by Gen Z, for Gen Z.
Young people actively participated in the Z Conference from 47 U.S. states, 38 different countries, and six continents.
Thousands of young people saw the online outreach, “Hope Night,” on Instagram TV, and YouTube, where the Gospel was clearly presented, and lost young people were given a chance to respond. The “zoom counseling room” was full, as many chose to begin a relationship with Jesus.
One participant said, “One of my close friends gave their life to Jesus. I’m so happy!”
The rest of the weekend was filled with live zoom sessions, small groups, and on demand videos, where hundreds of attendees from around the world were challenged to a new level of boldness in Christ. The “all Gen Z speaker team” presented practical discipleship topics on how to grow, pray, read God’s word, get in community, forgive, rescue the lost and much more.
Attendees were asked the question, “What did God do in your heart and life as a result of the Z Conference?” Here are just a few of their responses from around the world:
“This conference literally brought me to tears because God is so good. God is moving BIG time in this generation and through this conference and these people.”
“God gave me the boldness to go out and share the Gospel. He made me not feel so alone.”
“God gave me hope again when I was losing it.”
“God gave me a fresh perspective and healed a lot of hurt and anxiety.”
“God completely convicted my heart over obedience and what it truly looks like to obey Him.”
“God was telling me to forgive people in my life.”
“God has re-ignited a burning desire in my heart to bring revival and spread the Gospel to our generation!”
“God challenged me to share the Gospel no matter what.”
“I realized I’m not alone, that other people my age are going through the same exact things I am.”
“I have felt so much closer to God by connecting with people my own age who are also passionate about knowing God and spreading His message.”
“I will choose saving souls over my comfort and live out the Great Commission. This conference was amazing and really life changing in how I need to change aspects in my life.”
“God showed me how much more I need to be sharing the Gospel to the people I encounter every day and on social media.”
The student leaders that put on the Z Conference has a combined following on social media of 8.5 million young people on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. The gathering of the more than 40 member team of Gen Z leaders and influencers to work together is unprecedented.
Jordan Whitmer, founder of the Z Conf, concludes, “We are so excited for all that God has done through this online event. So many lives were changed, including the Gen Z leaders who came together to reach and encourage our generation with the Gospel. We believe this is an exciting next step to so much more in the months and years to come. To God be the glory.”
Visit TheZConf.com or HowToLifeMovement.com for more information. Email Jordan Whitmer at Jordan@howtolifemovement.com or call (870) 416-8397.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.