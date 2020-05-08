As many years as I’ve walked with the Lord, you’d think I’d be pretty perfect by now. But I feel like the further I go in this journey we call life — that I’m getting worse. After writing that stinky column last week, I ended up having such a stinky day this weekend, I couldn’t stand myself!
I don’t like it when it feels like the enemy has me by the throat choking the godly life out of me. But let’s get real. We have a real enemy. We are constantly under attack. If you stop and think about it, do you have an easy time getting to church? Do you have an easy time reading your Bible or taking time to pray? Of course not.
When the boys were babies, we would have a diaper explosion as I carried the baby to the car. Then had to retreat back inside to clean us both up. When they were toddlers, it was “find the missing shoe” or as teenagers it was “kill my brother time” as we walked out the door. (And when I did finally arrive at church, someone always said, ‘I can’t believe I beat you to church today.’ There I’d go sinning in my brain ... again.)
Two Sundays ago, we arrived at church and the printer was completely dead. I had to rush home and print the bulletin on our home printer … which took forever! I’m serious. I touched up my nail polish while I waited! It turned out lightning had the church system … again!
This past Sunday my car battery was dead. Then while I was transferring my “church stuff” I accidently set off the panic alarm on my key fob. My husband asked how that was even possible with a dead battery. So before I moved everything to his vehicle, I tried to start mine again. Of course it started that time! Hubby was watching! (We did get to buy a new battery later that day.)
You may think all of these little irritations are just a coincidence but they have happened the whole time we’ve been in the ministry. I don’t make this stuff up. We have a real enemy and if he can convince you it’s not worth the trouble of going to church … he has won that round.
There are times I feel like I arrive at church pretty beat up, bleeding, and wounded. So what if I arrive with one black shoe and one navy shoe -- at least I arrived. (That really did happen!)
I got a call this week and was told my “voice mailbox was full.” That is a personal pet peeve of mine. Don’t ask me to call you if I can’t leave a message because your voice mailbox has not been set up, or it is full. And now mine is full? Well, I went to the resident electronic genius I live with and he told me what to do. I had some messages a couple of years old in there. I just took for granted they were automatically deleted after I listened to them. No way. You have to delete them on purpose.
So that made me think about my relationship with God. How many times does He try to “leave me a message.” I’m either too busy to answer or I don’t hear the phone ring. Or maybe I’m in that stinky mood and I don’t even want to answer! I have a feeling that has happened to you before, too. So don’t act all perfect and pias at this moment!
“For all have sinned, and Donna keeps on and keeps on … I sure don’t want to. So I have to purposely delete those sins one at a time, just like I must delete the old voice mails. I want my phone lines open directly to God. I don’t want my praise or my requests to bounce around from satellite to satellite. I want a direct line to God. You never know when a car will pull out in front of you and you have to yell, “HELP.” I don’t need to get a busy signal at that moment because I have too many unconfessed sins.
Jesus Christ said in John 16:33 (NIV), “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
James tells us, “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”
As you pray for our nation, state and community, don’t forget to pray for each other. This virus has closed a lot of events lately. Don’t let the enemy have control over your relationship with our Heavenly Father.
