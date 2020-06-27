How would you like your artwork to become a permanent addition to the exterior wall of the existing library at 104 Springs Street, with plans to incorporate it as part of the future library once it is built? How would you like to win a $250 cash prize if your design is selected?
The Friends of the Berryville Library are looking for a mural design that makes a visual statement capturing the essence of what the library means and brings to our community.
The finished mural will be 8 feet high and 16 feet long.
According to Julie Hall, library director, “Creativity, community, and curiosity are all at the heart of our mission, here at the Berryville Library. We are eager to see how an artist can transform those ideals into an eye-catching image that can speak for the library and spark people’s imaginations today and well into the future.”
The competition is for the mural design only. The design must meet the following criteria: a) feature the library logo; b) creatively reflect the library slogan and mission statement; c) be rectangular in design to fit the allocated space; d) be submitted in color on a legal size piece of paper (8.5” x 14”).
According to Mary Knight, Friends of the Library president, “We are anxious to see what designs are submitted. The library is such a wonderful resource to this community and what better way to depict its value than through art in this mural that all can enjoy”.
A contest packet can be picked up at the library or downloaded from the library website at www.berryvillelibrary.org. If you have specific questions regarding the contest rules or design guidelines, contact local artist Kriste-lee at 870-423-6725.
The contest is open to all ages and you don’t need to live in Carroll County to enter. Designs must be submitted to the Berryville Library at 104 Spring Street by 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31. All entries must be submitted in person.
