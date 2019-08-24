LITTLE ROCK – Two Jonesboro men who have a tradition of alternating buying lottery tickets a couple of times a week are splitting a $75,000 lottery prize. Robin Rhea claimed the prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center today.
Rhea’s friend and employee, Greg Schaaf, purchased the $3 10X Bonus Crossword instant ticket at Adoosh Mini Mart, 500 South Gee Street in Jonesboro on Monday.
“Greg and I have been close friends since high school, and we’ve also been working together for years,” said Rhea.
Schaaf reminded lottery officials that Northwest Arkansas has been under a heat advisory.
“This weather has been scorching! We ran out of bottled water, so I ran to the store to purchase some more,” he said. “During my stop, I decided to purchase a lottery ticket and gave it to Robin when I got back to work.”
The duo didn’t realize the ticket was a winner until Tuesday. They were exhausted after work Monday and decided to scratch the ticket the next day.
“I scratched the ticket after dinner. When I realized that it was a winner, I called Greg immediately. I knew I had to split the prize with my buddy,” Rhea said.
“When he told me the news, I was thrilled. I’ve been having a hard time lately and just decided to put it in God’s hands,” Schaff said. “Then all of a sudden – boom! My friend wins the lottery, and I’m blessed that he wants to split it with me.”
Rhea and Schaaf plan to pay tithes and bills with their winnings. They want to donate to a rehabilitation facility in Jonesboro.
The Powerball® jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $138 million. The Natural State Jackpot drawing for tonight stands at $130,000. The Mega Millions® jackpot for Thursday’s drawing is $70 million. Winning lottery numbers are posted at MyArkansasLottery.com.
About the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
More than 92 cents of every dollar of Lottery revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions, and other expenses in Arkansas. Since 2009, the Lottery has provided more than $859 million for more than 542,000 college scholarships, more than $2.9 billion in prizes to players, about $255 million in retailer commissions and more than $127 million state and federal tax revenue.
Follow the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit MyArkansasLottery.com for more information on scholarships, winners, games, odds, promotions – and to join The Club for free. To hear winning numbers, call the Winning Numbers Hotline at 501-682-IWON (4966). To get help with problem gambling, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.