AN ORDINANCE DISSOLVING THE HARRISON PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION, CREATING THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT, CREATING THE POSITION OF A DEPARTMENT HEAD AND OTHER PROVISIONS THEREIN
WHEREAS, there is a need for the City Council to govern the City of Harrison’s Parks and Recreational activities; and,
WHEREAS, Parks and Recreation is the recipient of tax dollars, and thus necessitates that the City Council govern and provide oversight to Parks and Recreation to better serve the citizens of the City of Harrison; and,
WHEREAS the City Council has determined that the passage of this Ordinance is necessary for the welfare of the citizens of Harrison, Arkansas.
Section 1. The Parks and Recreation Commission is hereby dissolved.
Section 2. The Parks and Recreation Department is hereby created.
Section 3. The Parks and Recreation Department shall consist of a department head, which shall be appointed by the Mayor, unless said appointment is disapproved by a two-thirds (2/3) vote of the City Council. Such department head shall be subject to removal by the Mayor unless removal is overruled by the City Council by a two-thirds (2/3) vote of City Council membership.
Section 4. The department head shall be fully responsible for the operation of the Recreation Department, including oversight of Department employees and personnel matters, including the hiring and termination of employees within the Department. It shall be the department head’s duty to determine all matters in connection with the operation, except the expenditure of city funds, which shall be solely determined by and the responsibility of the City Council. The department head shall attend all City Council meetings for purposes of furnishing any information required by the City Council and reporting on the business of the Department.
Section 5. Within the Parks and Recreation Department there shall be an Advisory Committee, consisting of not more than ten (10) Committee Members. Seven (7) Committee Members shall consist of current Parks and Recreation Commissioners, known as Department Committee Members. The initial Parks and Recreation Committee shall be comprised of current Parks and Recreation Commissioners, each of whom will draw for a term-length assignment, with two (2) being assigned to a 3-year term, two (2) being assigned to a 4-year term, and three (3) being assigned to a 5-year term. Additionally the Mayor shall select three (3) members of the City Council to serve on the Committee, and they shall be known as Council Committee Members. Upon the expiring term of Department Committee Member, the Parks and Recreation Director will provide nominee(s) to the Mayor to present to the City Council for approval, and if confirmed by a majority of the City Council, said Department Committee Member(s) shall serve for a 5-year term. A Council Committee Member shall serve as long as he/she is a member of the City Council and desires to serve. In the event that a Council Member no longer wishes to
serve of the Committee or in the event that a Council Member is no longer in office, the Mayor shall select his/her replacement.
Section 6. All financial matters of the Parks and Recreation Department shall be controlled and overseen by the City Council. Upon the passage of this Ordinance, the budget of the Parks and Recreation Department shall be included in the general budget of the City of Harrison; additionally, all funds currently in any account of the Parks and Recreation Commission as of the date of the passage of this Ordinance shall be kept as a separate Parks and Recreation line item in the City of Harrison’s budget until said funds are spent.
Section 7. The Parks and Recreation Committee shall create its own bylaws, which shall be submitted to the City Council for approval or disapproval, approval requiring a majority vote of the City Council.
Section 8. This Ordinance will be effective on January 1, 2020.
Adoption
The provisions of this ordinance are separable, and upon finding that any provisions of this ordinance are unenforceable, the remaining provisions shall be enforceable according to their terms.
